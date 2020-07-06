App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance okays Rs 300 crore fund raise by issuing bonds

Financial resources and management committee of the company's board of directors on Monday approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 300 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Financial resources and management committee of the company's board of directors on Monday approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 300 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Manappuram Finance on Monday closed at Rs 161.60 apiece on the BSE, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Manappuram Finance #Market news

