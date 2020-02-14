App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance gets board's nod for raising up to Rs 1,150cr

In a regulatory filing the company said the Financial Recourse and Management Committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on Friday has approved the said fund raising plan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance Ltd on Friday said it has received approval from the board of directors for raising up to Rs 1,150 crore through issuance of debentures.

In a regulatory filing the company said the Financial Recourse and Management Committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on Friday has approved the said fund raising plan.

The board has approved, "the allotment of 1,1500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non–convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,150 crore on a private placement basis," Manappuram Finance said in a BSE filing.

Close
Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading at Rs 161.70 a piece, down 1.49 percent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Manappuram Finance #NCD

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.