    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Manappuram Finance December quarter net income rises 51% to Rs 393.5 cr

    Operating income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,714.12 crore from Rs 1,484.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
    Manappuram Finance Ltd.

    The second largest pure-play gold loan company Manappuram Finance on Friday reported a 51 per cent increase in net income to Rs 393.5 crore in the December 2022 quarter.  The assets under management grew 4.85 per cent to Rs 31,883.37 crore from Rs 30,407.13 crore a year ago.

    VP Nandakumar, the chief executive, said the gold loan portfolio stood at Rs 18,614.13 crore, while the number of current gold loan customers reached nearly 23.7 lakhs in this period.

    Manappuram's microfinance subsidiary Asirvad Microfinance AUM rose over 22 per cent to Rs 8,653.45 crore from Rs 7,090.15 crore a year ago.