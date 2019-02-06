Manappuram consolidated net soars 42% to Rs 244.11 crore

Gold loan player Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported a 42 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 244.11 crore for the December quarter.

On a standalone basis, profit of the Thrissur-based NBFC grew 24.4 percent to Rs 210.83 crore in the reporting quarter, driven by a substantial overall business.

"All our new businesses have reported a good set of numbers, increasing our overall profitability taking our consolidated assets under management to Rs 17,783.06 crore, clipping at 21.4 percent over the same period last fiscal," managing director VP Nandakumar said in a release.

The microfinance arm Asirvad Microfinance, reported a net profit of Rs 33.24 crore up from Rs 2.90 crore a year ago, while the asset under management rose 51.3 percent to Rs 3,195.16 crore.

The home loan arm Manappuram Home Finance reported an AUM of Rs 478 crore, up 39.7 percent, while the flagship gold loan AUM rose 10.57 percent to Rs 12,524.91 crore.

The Manappuram counter closed at Rs 96.60, a gain of 3.3 percent on the BSE on a day when the benchmark rallied 1 percent ahead of the RBI policy review Thursday.