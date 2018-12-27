App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manali Petrochemicals stops operations at its plant

Manali Petrochemicals produces propylene glycol and related chemical substances.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has stopped operations at one of its plants here following a directive from Central Pollution Control Board citing "certain shortcomings."

The city-based company, in a filing to the stock exchanges said it received a notice from the Central Pollution Control Board under the Environment Protection Act, 1985 seeking to stop operations of plant 1 "citing certain shortcomings".

"The company is addressing the issues and also has taken necessary actions for suspension of the order," it said. Following the initiative to suspension of the order, the operations of the have been stopped in compliance with the notice sent by CPCB, it added. However, the operations of the Plant II remain "unaffected".

The company's plant one is located at Ponneri High Road, Manali while the unit II at Sathangadu village, Manali, Chennai.

Manali Petrochemicals produces propylene glycol and related chemical substances.

It is the only Indian manufacturer to produce propylene oxide, the input material used for the derivative products, the company website said. Propylene glycol is commonly made use in pharmaceuticals, food and flavour and fragrance industries and also in production of polyester resins, brake fluids in automobiles.

Shares of Manali Petrochemicals ended at Rs 32.30 a piece up by 0.62 per cent over previous close in BSE.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.