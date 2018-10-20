App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Get saving-savvy this festive season

In this episode, Gajendra Kothari, MD and CEO of Etica Wealth Management joins in to share with us his top bets on where to invest during the festivals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week we bring you festive season special where we'll talk about tips and ideas for saving big during festivals. If you are one of those who

dreads the credit card bills right after the big festivities, then this one is for you.

In this episode, Gajendra Kothari, MD and CEO of Etica Wealth
Management joins in to share with us his top bets on whereto invest during the festivals.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:35 am

tags #Diwali #festivals #Gold #Managing money with moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Videos #Mutual Funds #offers

