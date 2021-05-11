Management students create COVID-19 verified resources for 13 Indian States

Seven management students from Universal Business School (UBS) have created COVID-19 verified resources tracker for critical supplies such as oxygen, ICU beds and plasma across 13 States in India.
The 13 States include Maharashtra, Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Chandigarh, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.
The information available includes contact details for oxygen tanks, plasma donor helplines, bed availability in hospitals, and ambulances in the cities.
The information, accessible currently via Linktree platform, is updated every 24 hours. However, currently there could be a time lag in updating verified information, which the student volunteers are looking to address as they continue to work on the platform.
The tracker is a collective effort of the seven students along with 18 more student volunteers who are spread across the Indian cities. The students work together to verify the lead and feed it into a google spreadsheet on Linktree platform.
These resources can be accessed by going through the Linktree here or scanning the QR code available on UBS’s various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn by opening the smartphone camera.
Sudharma Kambhamettu, student President of ENACTUS UBS, a not for profit organization, said that in addition to Linktree, they are now collaborating with ENATUS Thapar to make the information available through the app. The information on the app will be updated every 3 hours.
The app will be available first available on Android in the next 4-5 days and iOS is likely to follow. “In addition to the information available, we will also be adding medicine and meal availability,” Kambhamettu said.