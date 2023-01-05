 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man urinating on co-passenger: Air India did not report incident as they 'appeared' to have sorted out issue

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival. However subsequently, she rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have sorted the matter out between them, Air India told DGCA.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight in November as the aggrieved lady had "rescinded" an initial request for action after the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Air India on Thursday sent a reply to DGCA's January 4 notice, detailing the incident that happened on board the Air India 102 flight on November 26, 2022.

It stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

The Committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing, sources said, quoting from Air India's reply.

The alleged perpetrator has requested for additional documents prior to a second hearing scheduled for January 10, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior DGCA official said, "We are examining their (Air India's) response." While the Palam Police Station in Delhi has registered a case, the aggrieved passenger has been refunded the flight fare.