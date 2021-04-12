Man Industries bags new order worth Rs 766 crore

Representational image: Shutterstock

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries on Monday said it has bagged a new order worth Rs 766 crore.

''The company has received a new order worth Rs 766 crore from the domestic hydrocarbon sector,'' Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Man Industries said with this new order the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1,900 crore to be executed in the current financial year.

''This order reflects a robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company's technological and executional capabilities,'' the company added.