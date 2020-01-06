App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

MAN Industries bags export orders worth Rs 400cr

Man Industries (India) Ltd -- a member of the Man Group of India -- is a manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pipe manufacturer MAN Industries (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged new export orders worth Rs 400 crore. "The company has received new export orders of approximately Rs 400 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

However, the company did not provide further details of the orders.

Man Industries (India) Ltd -- a member of the Man Group of India -- is a manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.

The company has manufacturing facilities for various types of anti-corrosion coating systems.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 47.70, up 0.74 per cent in morning trade on BSE.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Business #Companies #Man Industries India Ltd

