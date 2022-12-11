English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Man accused of making bomb used in Lockerbie bombing is in U.S. custody, BBC reports

    Abu Agila Masud has been taken into custody after the United States announced charges against him two years ago, the BBC said.

    December 11, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
    China's first atomic bomb, tested October 16, 1964, at Lake Lop Nor (Image source: http://www.china.org.cn/english/congress/228244.htm via Wikimedia Commons)

    China's first atomic bomb, tested October 16, 1964, at Lake Lop Nor (Image source: http://www.china.org.cn/english/congress/228244.htm via Wikimedia Commons)

    A man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, the BBC said on Sunday, citing Scottish authorities.

    Abu Agila Masud has been taken into custody after the United States announced charges against him two years ago, the BBC said.
    Tags: #accused #BBC #bombing #custody #lockerbie #making bomb #reports #US
    first published: Dec 11, 2022 06:28 pm