    Mamata to visit blast-affected Bengal village on Saturday

    After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme 'Trinamool-e naba-jowar' (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present, he added.

    PTI
    May 27, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Khadikul village in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday to speak to the family members of those killed in a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, besides taking stock of the situation, a senior official said.

    After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme 'Trinamool-e naba-jowar' (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present, he added.
    The district administration has already set up a temporary helipad at Alipur in the district, a couple of kilometres from Khadikul, as the West Bengal CM is scheduled to fly in a chopper, he said. Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said. Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said.

    PTI
    first published: May 27, 2023 09:04 am