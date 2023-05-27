Mamata to visit blast-affected Bengal village on Saturday

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Khadikul village in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday to speak to the family members of those killed in a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, besides taking stock of the situation, a senior official said.

After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme 'Trinamool-e naba-jowar' (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present, he added.

The district administration has already set up a temporary helipad at Alipur in the district, a couple of kilometres from Khadikul, as the West Bengal CM is scheduled to fly in a chopper, he said. Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said. Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said.