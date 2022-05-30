 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Mamata Banerjee 'salutes' fighting spirit of Goans on 35th statehood day

PTI
May 30, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their struggles led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their struggles led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.

"Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987. "

"We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper, she tweeted. Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu," was accorded statehood on May 30, 1987.

PTI
TAGS: #Daman and Diu #Goa #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal
first published: May 30, 2022 11:17 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.