    Mamata Banerjee 'salutes' fighting spirit of Goans on 35th statehood day

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their struggles led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.


    "Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987. "

    "We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper, she tweeted. Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu," was accorded statehood on May 30, 1987.



    PTI
    Tags: #Daman and Diu #Goa #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal
    first published: May 30, 2022 11:17 am
