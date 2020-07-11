Malware Joker: Google blocks 11 apps from Play Store

Google has reportedly banned 11 apps from its app store for injecting malware into users’ phones.

The applications include include com.imagecompress.android, com.relax.relaxation.androidsms, com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances), com.peason.lovinglovemessage, com.contact.withme.texts, com.hmvoice.friendsms, com.file.recovefiles, com.LPlocker.lockapps, com.remindme.alram and com.training.memorygame.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Check Point discovered that these 11 seemingly legitimate apps had been corrupted by a new variant of popular malware Joker that first surfaced late last year. According to them, small changes made in the new variant helped it escape the Play store’s security and vetting barriers.

Earlier in 2020, Google had to remove over 1,700 apps from its Playstore due to Joker which is also known as Bred.

“Check Point’s researchers recently discovered a new variant of the Joker Dropper and Premium Dialer spyware in Google Play. Hiding in seemingly legitimate applications, we found that this updated version of Joker was able to download additional malware to the device, which subscribes the user to premium services without their knowledge or consent,” Check Point said in its report.