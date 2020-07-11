App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malware Joker: Google blocks 11 apps from Play Store

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Check Point discovered that these 11 seemingly legitimate apps had been corrupted by a new variant of popular malware Joker that first surfaced late last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has reportedly banned 11 apps from its app store for injecting malware into users’ phones.

The applications include include com.imagecompress.android, com.relax.relaxation.androidsms, com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances), com.peason.lovinglovemessage, com.contact.withme.texts, com.hmvoice.friendsms, com.file.recovefiles, com.LPlocker.lockapps, com.remindme.alram and com.training.memorygame.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Check Point discovered that these 11 seemingly legitimate apps had been corrupted by a new variant of popular malware Joker that first surfaced late last year. According to them, small changes made in the new variant helped it escape the Play store’s security and vetting barriers.

Close
“Check Point’s researchers recently discovered a new variant of the Joker Dropper and Premium Dialer spyware in Google Play. Hiding in seemingly legitimate applications, we found that this updated version of Joker was able to download additional malware to the device, which subscribes the user to premium services without their knowledge or consent,” Check Point said in its report.
Earlier in 2020, Google had to remove over 1,700 apps from its Playstore due to Joker which is also known as Bred.

related news

“Google Play Protect detected and removed 1.7k unique Bread apps from the Play Store before ever being downloaded by users. Bread apps originally performed SMS fraud, but have largely abandoned this for WAP billing following the introduction of new Play policies restricting use of the SEND_SMS permission and increased coverage by Google Play Protect,” the California based tech giant had said in a blog post.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Google #world

