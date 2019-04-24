Malls turn to social media to take on online peers

Modern age malls are turning to their customers' social media profile - social currency in retail parlance - as they compete with their online counterparts, according to experts speaking at India Shopping Centre Forum 2019.

And that is one of the reasons that Timothy Earnest, Group Director and CEO, Dubai-based Al Futtaim Malls, believes that malls are not dying.

"They are going through a dynamic and exciting transformation as we measure our customers sentiment and happiness with our properties with 2.5 million Facebook followers and 5 million visitors to our website,” Earnest added.

He also said that footfalls, dwell time, convenience and social media engagement, special moments of consumers are significant to drive revenue beyond space leasing, Earnest said.

Mall owners participating at the event agreed upon the need to keep in mind the buying behaviour of Millennials & Gen Z, who they think would form the lion share of the footfalls in the next decade.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice-President & Head, DLF Shopping Malls, said: "We have an app called look-out platform that reaches to 1 million customers and quantify their experience about malls on social platforms."

"Each property tells us a different story based on our conclusions from date mining based on data collection of customer moments in the mall," she added.

Data-centric

Sharing his trends and insights on India's retail real estate, Ashutosh Limaye, Director and Head, Anarock Consulting Services, said: "Data gathered in malls is also a ‘revenue’ and perhaps will prove to be more valuable than rents and revenue share as predictive and prescriptive analytics of data is driving profitability with their applications based on consumer behavior, store performance, etc."

India will add 20 million square feet of Grade A mall space over the next 3 years to its 100 million square feet space spread over 250 malls. Vacancy at malls stood at 8 percent with 50 malls shutting down or getting re-positioned as mix-use centers in the last three years, Limaye said.

Malls classified as Grade A have better occupancy rates and returns on investment deemed to be successful in contrast to Grade B malls, which could be struggling without quality retailers and footfalls.

Retail malls accounted for 14 percent of the $14-billion private equity funds that India's real estate sector attracted over past four years.

Half of that 14 percent were invested in retail malls were in non-metro cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Indore, he said.