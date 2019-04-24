App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malls turn to social media to take on online peers

Retail malls accounted for 14 percent of the $14-billion private equity funds that India's real estate sector attracted over past four years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Modern age malls are turning to their customers' social media profile - social currency in retail parlance - as they compete with their online counterparts, according to experts speaking at India Shopping Centre Forum 2019.

And that is one of the reasons that Timothy Earnest, Group Director and CEO, Dubai-based Al Futtaim Malls, believes that malls are not dying.

"They are going through a dynamic and exciting transformation as we measure our customers sentiment and happiness with our properties with 2.5 million Facebook followers and 5 million visitors to our website,” Earnest added.

He also said that footfalls, dwell time, convenience and social media engagement, special moments of consumers are significant to drive revenue beyond space leasing, Earnest said.

related news

Mall owners participating at the event agreed upon the need to keep in mind the buying behaviour of Millennials & Gen Z, who they think would form the lion share of the footfalls in the next decade.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice-President & Head, DLF Shopping Malls, said: "We have an app called look-out platform that reaches to 1 million customers and quantify their experience about malls on social platforms."

"Each property tells us a different story based on our conclusions from date mining based on data collection of customer moments in the mall," she added.

Data-centric

Sharing his trends and insights on India's retail real estate, Ashutosh Limaye, Director and Head, Anarock Consulting Services, said: "Data gathered in malls is also a ‘revenue’ and perhaps will prove to be more valuable than rents and revenue share as predictive and prescriptive analytics of data is driving profitability with their applications based on consumer behavior, store performance, etc."

India will add 20 million square feet of Grade A mall space over the next 3 years to its 100 million square feet space spread over 250 malls. Vacancy at malls stood at 8 percent with 50 malls shutting down or getting re-positioned as mix-use centers in the last three years, Limaye said.

Malls classified as Grade A have better occupancy rates and returns on investment deemed to be successful in contrast to Grade B malls, which could be struggling without quality retailers and footfalls.

Retail malls accounted for 14 percent of the $14-billion private equity funds that India's real estate sector attracted over past four years.

Half of that 14 percent were invested in retail malls were in non-metro cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Indore, he said.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #Business #malls #Shopping

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

WATCH | With Bairstow Leaving, We Need a Different Plan: Shakib

24x7 Screenings for Avengers: Endgame, Bookings Open For 3 AM Show

IPL 2019 | KKR Set Sights on Ending Losing Streak Against RR

As BJP Fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna Says 'Felt Betr ...

Madras High Court Revises Earlier Order, Lifts Ban on Further Download ...

Pak Militant Belonging to LeT Arrested in Baramulla, Paraded Before Me ...

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, ...

IPL 2019: RCB VS KXIP, Can RCB Continue Their Winning Streak?

Avengers Cast Gets Hands and Feet Imprinted into Cement at TCL Chinese ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.