Malicious attempt to push patently false story: Adani Group

Gautam Adani

Adani Group has quashed reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) related to the group. Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told CNBC-TV18 that it was "a malicious attempt to push a patently false story".

The three FPIs - Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund - have made significant investments in Adani Group companies.

Singh said that the conglomerate had not sought any clarification from the FPIs, but it sought the same from the regulator.

He also told the news channel that the Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) confirmed that the FPIs accounts had not been frozen and added that he cannot comment on the statements made by the FPIs.

"These Funds (FPIs) have been shareholders of Adani Enterprises since 2010 and these funds became shareholders of other entities due to AdaniEnt holding. Blackrock, Vanguard, Teachers, Credit Suisse have acquired stakes in several Adani entities," Singh told CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol reported earlier on June 15 that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website showed that Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund had been in the category of frozen accounts.

On June 14, the news of the NSDL freezing the FPI's accounts had caused a sharp plunge in the shares of Adani Group's listed entities.