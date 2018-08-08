App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malaysia Airports to invest in GVK Airports Holdings: Reports

The Malaysian airport company is reportedly working with a top international consulting and advisory firm to secure the acquisition

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Malaysian airport company Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is planning to buy a minority share in GVK Airports Holdings, according to a report by The Times of India.

GVK Airports Holdings is currently responsible for running Mumbai's international airport and has the rights to develop another one in the city.

The Malaysian airport company is working with a top international consulting and advisory firm to secure the acquisition, the newspaper reported.

Like its peer GMR, Hyderabad-based GVK has considered both private placements of shares and an initial public offer for the airports holding company in recent years.

related news

Last month, reports surfaced that GVK was negotiating with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and AMP Capital, among others, to sell a minority stake in the airport operator. It had reportedly appointed Citigroup for carrying out the transaction.

Reports further suggest that that the deal could run into valuation hurdles as Malaysia Airports will only pursue a deal at the right price.

This will not be the first time tht Malaysia Airports will invest in India. It previously owned a minority stake in both Delhi and Hyderabad airports, which are operated by GMR.

GVK's airport vertical falls under GVK Power and Infra, which currently has a debt of Rs 800 crore. The company needs Rs 1,600 crore to build the Navi Mumbai International airport.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:00 am

tags #aviation #Business #GVK airports #world

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.