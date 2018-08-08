Malaysia Airports to invest in GVK Airports Holdings: Reports

Malaysian airport company Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is planning to buy a minority share in GVK Airports Holdings, according to a report by The Times of India.

GVK Airports Holdings is currently responsible for running Mumbai's international airport and has the rights to develop another one in the city.

The Malaysian airport company is working with a top international consulting and advisory firm to secure the acquisition, the newspaper reported.

Like its peer GMR, Hyderabad-based GVK has considered both private placements of shares and an initial public offer for the airports holding company in recent years.

Last month, reports surfaced that GVK was negotiating with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and AMP Capital, among others, to sell a minority stake in the airport operator. It had reportedly appointed Citigroup for carrying out the transaction.

Reports further suggest that that the deal could run into valuation hurdles as Malaysia Airports will only pursue a deal at the right price.

This will not be the first time tht Malaysia Airports will invest in India. It previously owned a minority stake in both Delhi and Hyderabad airports, which are operated by GMR.

GVK's airport vertical falls under GVK Power and Infra, which currently has a debt of Rs 800 crore. The company needs Rs 1,600 crore to build the Navi Mumbai International airport.