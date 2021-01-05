Malayalam actor Anoop Menon, Dhathri Hair Cream fined for false advertisement

Image: Instagram/anoopmenoninclusive

Manufacturers of Dhathri Hair Cream and Malayalam actor Anoop Menon, the celebrity endorser of the product, have been fined Rs 10,000 each for “false promises” in an advertisement for the product which claimed “lush hair growth within six weeks”.

The medical store – A One medicals, from where the product was bought has also been ordered to pay Rs 3,000 fine, Live Law reported.

Complainant Francis Vadakkan, represented by Advocate AD Benny, told the District Consumer Redressal Forum in Thrissur he bought the hair cream in January 2012 for Rs 376 after watching Menon’s ad which assured lush hair growth within six weeks with use of the product.

Vadakkan approached the forum seeking Rs 5 lakh compensation for alleged “deficiency in service” by the respondents. He said he saw no improvement despite using the cream and was humiliated after being ridiculed by family and friends for buying the product.

Menon, in his statement, said he “never used the mentioned product” and only oil prepared by his mother. He also claimed not to have knowledge of what the ad claimed as it was the “story” of the manufacturers, adding he thought the product was meant for hair care not hair growth.

The forum bench, consisting President CT Sabu and members Dr K Radhakrishnan Nair and Sreeja S, noted in its order: “Thus, it is clear brand ambassador appeared in the advertisement without even using the product.”

It also noted that the manufacturers failed to deliver results of the product as advertised – ‘hair growth guaranteed just within six weeks, the results will be threefold.’

The Forum further observed that precautions part of the product package were illegible even with a magnifying glass, noting the complainant did not get “required result as promised through the attractive advertisements.”

It was also critical of advertisements being used to “entice gullible consumers to purchase sub-standard products” adding that without ads the “prices of products will be halved” and the “advertisements are a trick to cause a consumerist desire in people. A clever tactic to make people buy useless products.”

It also criticised the media and newspapers for being “only publishers of advertisements.”

The complaint was filed in September 2019 and the order was released on December 29, 2020. The case is notable because while it was filed when the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (which replaced the old 1986 Act) did not expressly hold celebrity endorsers liable, the forum still held Menon responsible. The current Act has specified liabilities for celebrity endorsers.