MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Malabar Group to invest Rs 750 crore in Telangana

The investment announcement was made during a meeting Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahmed and a team of representatives had with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao here, a press release said on Wednesday.

PTI
September 16, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be establishing a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore.

The investment announcement was made during a meeting Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahmed and a team of representatives had with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao here, a press release said on Wednesday.

"Telangana State welcomes another major investment. Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be establishing a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore. This new investment will create employment for about 2,500 people in the state,” it said.

The representatives of the Malabar Group also mentioned that the availability of quality human resources in the state along with an investment-friendly atmosphere and policies of the government encouraged them to come forward and invest in the state, it said.

The Malabar Group already has 260 jewellery stores across the globe.

Close

Welcoming the Kerala-based group to Telangana, the minister said the State government will provide complete support to the firm.

The Minister also expressed happiness over 2,500 jewellers getting employment in the region.

He also said that there were skilled jewellers in various districts of Telangana and requested the company heads to consider creating employment for them in their firm.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Malabar Group #Telangana
first published: Sep 16, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.