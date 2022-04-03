Making music out of scars

How do you examine whether all those years spent with a spouse were worth it? Would life be any different if you had chosen a different partner—‘the love of your life’? What happens when one is confused about their place in their family and society? How should one cope with a desire that remains unsayable?

In a braided mother-son story that expertly oscillates between the past and the present, Neel Patel’s debut novel Tell Me How to Be (Hamish Hamilton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, 2022) invokes all these questions. It is one of the most honest and unpretentious works of fiction to have come out of the unit that literature pundits call diaspora writing.

The book begins with Akash, a young man with a drinking problem, verbalising his failed attempt at being a “good boy”—something that his mother always wanted him to be. Peppered with R&B songs and their references, and rightly so because Akash is an upcoming songwriter, this book never misses a beat, to borrow a music analogy.

All its characters have a breathing space and a backstory that doesn’t feel forced. The novel's simple yet profound language makes it easy to immerse yourself in the narrative. It’s remarkable how with humour and sensitivity Patel critiques the increasingly polarising society we’ve come to live in, where, along with tolerance, the space for desires unacceptable to the majority is shrinking.

Though Akash is living with Jacob—someone he happened to (sort of) fall in love with because his father’s loss drove him into Jacob’s arms—he feels closer to Jaden, a Black man, his music collaborator, with whom he would eventually work on the titular song. Jaden occupies a body that’s unwanted in a White environment, much like Akash’s brown heritage. However, Akash’s true love remains Parth—his teenage love. A boy whom his mother adored, Parth was as easy as Akash was uncomfortable all his life.

Akash’s mother, Renu’s side of the story begins with selling their Illinois house as she has decided to move to London because now Ashok, her husband, is dead. The children—Bijal, who is going through a rough patch in his marriage, and Akash—are at home for the puja that’s observed on their father’s first death anniversary. They also help her pack, sell, and distribute among themselves the belongings of a lifetime.

But it’s not so easy to free oneself from the clutches of the past. One or the other thing, be it a photograph, a childhood memory, or a Bollywood movie/song, triggers something. Someone says hurtful, or loveable. Above all, there are all those human things that one says only to those related by blood. Certainly, no one revolts like a blood relation. Especially, a sibling. Or a mother sometimes, who is unhappy to find that she couldn’t ‘mould’ her children the way she wanted—one has married a white woman and the other is gay.

Even if you relate to Akash (as I did on so many levels), you can’t help but love Renu. Patel has expertly captured several scintillas of her emotional spectrum in this tight narrative.

A woman from Tanzania, Renu is often confused by the Whites for being an Indian. She despises “Fresh off the Boat” Indians, and wants to distance herself and her family from them. But she nevertheless participates in a book club, led by patronising White women, especially Taylor, who pronounces Renu a “renew,” just to laugh privately at their proclivity and indulgence in third-world narratives. All this makes Renu shine in her demeanour, action, astuteness, and humour.

For example, she recollects how her husband had told her: “Renu, I love your food; I could die eating this.” Then she says, “And then he did.” Towards the end of the narrative, she teaches the white women a lesson, “And by the way, it’s not chai tea. It’s chai. You’ve been saying it wrong,” on her final day when they happen to discuss Rohinton Mistry’s classic novel A Fine Balance.

Both Renu and Akash are deeply aware of their feelings; however, the former speaks her mind and the latter remains reticent, for he has been raised in a culture of compulsive heterosexuality.

The conflicts among the family and the many lovers in this book invoke feelings of love and hatred. However, these emotions aren’t explored in their conventional, binary understanding, but deftly in this book. Their origins don’t lie in the absence of one another but are taken to be rooted in the ‘closure’ that people in love often demand. Something that Renu finds “reductive,” as “some doors can never be closed … no matter how hard you slam them. They always find a way of opening back up.” Kareem does. Parth does. Ashok does, too. But they all exist at their destined time for love is like a revolving door.

In more ways than one, this book seems to imbibe the sense of love, loss, and longing that Joan Didion wrote about in her memoir The Year of Magical Thinking: “Life changes in the instant.”

Change (it seems like the only constant) is very difficult to navigate when it is life-altering. Perhaps that’s what is unique about this book: it seems to weave all the changes that happen around these characters with ease. Like Lauryn Hill, who is mentioned in the epigraph, this book’s songwriter Akash makes music out of scars, and you’re bound to groove to his music, with tears but also with a smirk dancing on your lips.