MakeMyTrip ties up with banks, NBFCs, fintech players for 'book now pay later' option

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with 15 banks, NBFCs, and fintech players, including HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Capital float, and Zest Money, for its 'book now pay later' option while booking flights or hotels.

The company’s fintech arm TripMoney has established a marketplace attracting 15 banks, NBFCs, and fintech players, which also include Kissht, Lazypay, and Simpl, among others, to offer easy travel credit to travelers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. The book now pays later (BNPL) payment has been introduced on bookings for travel, flight, or hotels, on MakeMyTrip as well as on the Goibibo app, it added. "The BNPL and EMI options will help provide easy and quick access to short-term credit for our customers on attractive terms. This will help travelers meet their aspirations to travel more frequently and to newer destinations," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

The online travel services firm said the initial response to BNPL on the MakeMyTrip platform has been very encouraging and it has witnessed 60 percent growth in BNPL transactions quarter-on-quarter over the past year. "Currently, more than 75 percent of customers who opt for BNPL select no-cost EMIs (to be paid within 3 months) while the rest go for longer duration EMIs," it added. Travelers who opt to travel without making any payment at the time of booking are provided short-term credit by the partner NBFCs and banks through an underwriting platform that evaluates customers’ creditworthiness using data science models, the company said.