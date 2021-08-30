MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for webinar on ‘ Roadmap to India’s bond market’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 crore for travel bookings during March 25-May 24, 2020

''We have disbursed Rs 642 crore in refunds for travel bookings between 25th March to 24th May 2020. Over the past eighteen months, our teams have spent considerable number of hours to ensure that our customers remain duly informed about the progress of their refund requests,'' a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has been able to disburse Rs 642 crore in refunds for the travel bookings between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to enormous efforts put by its teams.

''We have disbursed Rs 642 crore in refunds for travel bookings between 25th March to 24th May 2020. Over the past eighteen months, our teams have spent considerable number of hours to ensure that our customers remain duly informed about the progress of their refund requests,'' a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said in a statement.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip has worked closely with its partner airlines to help resolve pending cases, it added.

MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow on August 28 had said that the domino effect of flight cancellations leading to a massive pile up of refund requests needed an extraordinary effort to solve for flight plan changes, credit shells, refunds and more.

''We are humbled to share that through the enormous effort made by our team over the last several months, almost 99.6 per cent impacted bookings during the lockdown period stand resolved today,'' he added.

Close
Following the Supreme Court's direction to airlines to refund fares booked for travel until May 24, 2020, ''we have seamlessly passed on the refund received from airlines in entirety to our customers,'' Magow said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #MakeMyTrip #travel bookings
first published: Aug 30, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.