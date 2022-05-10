MakeMyTrip plans to enhance business-to-business segment

Online travel services firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it is planning to enhance its business-to-business segment, targeting large corporates and micro, small and medium enterprises to tap the opportunity in domestic corporate travel.

The company currently has over 1,650 mid-to-large corporates and more than 30,000 MSME clients. It has engaged over 2,6000 offline travel agents as it plans a bigger play in the business travel segment.

"The domestic corporate travel has opened across segments, and we expect that the growth will accelerate in the times to come,” MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a statement.

To tap the opportunity, he said, "We are targeting large corporates and the SME segment through Quest2Travel and MyBiz platform”.

Moreover, he said the company is engaging with over 26,000 offline travel agents through the 'MyPartner' platform and powering other online platforms such as Amazon Pay by leveraging the capabilities of the company’s 'MyAffiliate' platform.

Commenting on how the B2B segment has shaped up for MakeMyTrip, Magow said, "From being a negligible contributor, the B2B space is now poised to deliver more than 10 per cent of our GMV. It is noteworthy that despite a late start, we have emerged as the largest OTA (online travel agency) in the corporate segment in terms of GMV as well as revenue”.

MakeMyTrip said its current bookings indicate that the corporate travel segment has grown by nearly 46 per cent from pre-COVID levels.

"While growth is being witnessed across all corporate travel segments, one sub-segment that is shining bright is the demand coming in from Tier II and III cities. It is interesting to note that nearly 60 per cent of the hotel bookings for corporate travel is registered from cities beyond metros,” it said.