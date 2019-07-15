App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip partners ASI for online bookings for 116 historical monuments

The partnership is a collaborative effort between the tourism stakeholders to effectively promote India's rich heritage tourism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on July 15 said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites across India.

The agreement entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to world heritage and well-known monuments under the protection of ASI including the Taj Mahal, Red fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Khajuraho Temple, Charminar, Golconda Fort, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The partnership is a collaborative effort between the tourism stakeholders to effectively promote India's rich heritage tourism, it added.

Close

"We are thrilled to partner with Archaeological Survey of India to help make it convenient for travellers and delight them with the ease of planning and booking their visit online to these heritage monuments," MakeMyTrip founder and Group CEO Deep Kalra said.

The partnership will provide e-ticket booking service to help travellers plan in advance and eliminate hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through MakeMyTrip's platform, he added.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Business #India #MakeMyTrip

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.