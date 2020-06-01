App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

In an email to employees, MakeMyTrip Group Executive Chairman and founder Deep Kalra and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said even as times remain unpredictable, what is evident is that the impact of COVID-19 crisis is going to be long drawn for the company.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has laid off 350 employees due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Most of the fired employees are in international holidays and related line of business, according to sources.

In an email to employees, MakeMyTrip Group Executive Chairman and founder Deep Kalra and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said even as times remain unpredictable, what is evident is that the impact of COVID-19 crisis is going to be long drawn for the company.

It is unclear when travelling will become a way of life, as it was pre-COVID, they added.

Close

"Over the past two months, we have analysed impact closely and have spent considerable time thinking about the path to business recovery. As a result, it's become agonisingly clear that there are certain lines of business that are far deeply affected and will take much longer than the others to recover," they said.

related news

It is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of business lines in its current form, the mail said.

"Keeping this in mind we have had to take this sad but inevitable decision of rightsizing our workforce in these businesses," Kalra and Magow said.

When asked about the number of employees that have been impacted, a company spokesperson confirmed that 350 employees have been impacted.

"To compassionately take care of the employees who have been impacted, we have tried to do our best to offer support including Mediclaim coverage for individuals and their families till the end of the year, leave encashment, gratuity, retaining the right to exercise part of RSUs as applicable, retention of company laptops and outplacement support apart from salary payments as per their notice periods," they said.

Kalra and Magow also said that it was undoubtedly the toughest decision, "we have had to take so far and it's the saddest day for us as an organisation".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Deep Kalra #MakeMyTrip

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; 40 more die

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.