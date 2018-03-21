App
Mar 21, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip launches TV campaign to boost online booking

The theme of the campaign addresses consumers that are hesitant to book travel online and reiterates on building faith on online mediums, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel company MakeMyTrip today said it has launched a new TV campaign with brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which aims to accelerate the shift from offline modes to book travel online.

The theme of the campaign addresses consumers that are hesitant to book travel online and reiterates on building faith on online mediums, the company said in a statement.

"India is in a sweet spot in terms of internet growth, as more and more people are accessing internet fuelled by low data prices and smartphone user growth," MakeMyTrip co-founder and CEO India Rajesh Magow said.

 

