Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip launches myPartner platform for travel agents

The platform, myPartner, has been designed to provide local travel agents access to one of the widest selections of online travel inventory, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

PTI
File photo
File photo

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform to assist travel agents in offering enhanced travel booking experience to travellers. The platform, myPartner, has been designed to provide local travel agents access to one of the widest selections of online travel inventory, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"The myPartner platform will enable them to offer a variety of travel choices, bundled with customisation, personalisation and travel booking convenience for their customers," it added.

While digitising day-to-day booking processes of all offline travel agents alike, myPartner has been conceptualised and built to immensely benefit the highly-fragmented local travel market beyond metro cities, MakeMyTrip said.

MakeMyTrip has built a very rich content and inventory base especially in the hotel and alternative accommodation space over the years, both for the domestic market and for the international market, MakeMytrip, Group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a virtual press meet. The company is starting with the launch of the hotels' product first, Magow said.

"The travel ecosystem demands deeper and wider collaboration among all stakeholders in the value chain in order to make a sustained recovery as the sector has been hit hard by the pandemic," he added.

Magow said he believes that the recovery is going to be slow and steady for rest of the financial year.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #MakeMyTrip #myPartner #Rajesh Magow #Travel

