you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip invests in Bitla Software

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip (MMT) today said it has invested an undisclosed amount in Bengaluru-based Bitla Software. Bitla Software is a travel-focused technology provider with software as a service (SaaS), cloud and mobile-based solutions to help customers expand their businesses.

Its technologies are used by bus operators, bus GDSs, online ticketing portals, hoteliers, holiday tour operators and cargo and logistics companies in domestic and international markets, the statement said.

"As clear market leaders in India's online travel for air ticketing, hotel reservations and bus bookings, we look to foster faster innovations in order to accelerate growth in these travel segments," MakeMyTrip Chairman and Group CEO Deep Kalra said.

"With this milestone in our company, we will be able to rapidly develop and expand our suite of travel focused technology products for our customers," Bitla Software founder and CEO Dasharatham Bitla said.

Previously, MMT has invested in companies like Bengaluru-based Simplotel, Mygola.com, Inspirock, HolidayIQ and Bona Vita Technologies.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

