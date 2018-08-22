App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip inks pact with Indonesian tourism ministry

Under the partnership, MakeMyTrip and Indonesian tourism ministry will run campaigns across the online travel firm's platforms to endorse tourism to Bali, Jakarta and other regions, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip today said it has signed an agreement with Indonesian tourism ministry to promote the Southeast Asian country as a preferred destination in India.

Under the partnership, MakeMyTrip and Indonesian tourism ministry will run campaigns across the online travel firm's platforms to endorse tourism to Bali, Jakarta and other regions, the company said in a statement.

"We greatly look forward to working with the Ministry of Tourism of Republic of Indonesia to build the tourism momentum in the region," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and CEO-India Rajesh Magow said.

The company will be providing enhanced travel offerings to encourage travellers to explore Indonesia, he added.

"Footfall of Indian travellers holidaying in Indonesia has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. The Ministry is taking additional steps in order to get the incremental growth from India," Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Republic of Indonesia, Nia Niscaya said.

India continues to be one of the important source markets for Indonesia and over the last few years, travel to Indonesia has seen a significant rise in the number of Indian travellers, the statement said.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.