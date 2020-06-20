App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make in India Policy: Government invites global vessel owners to register ships in India

It is estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least double the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term, Ministry of Shipping said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government on Saturday said it has invited global vessel owners to flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy. The government has recently revised its Make in India Policy for public procurement, under which no global tender enquiry will be issued, except with the approval of the competent authority, for the procurement of all services with an estimated value of less than Rs 200 crore.

"It is estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least double the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term - from the present approximately 450 to at least 900 and more over a period of 3 years - leaving further scope for additional investment in the Indian flag tonnage," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

With a modern maritime administration, continuous supply of trained seafarers, ship management skills already available, ship owners worldwide are invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy in respect of transportation of government cargoes.

Close
Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the readiness of Indian shipping for implementation of the government's Cargo Transportation Policy, the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #India #Make in India #Ministry of Shipping

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.