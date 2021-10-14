MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Make-in-India needs to be linked to energy efficiency: IEA

The programme’s schemes for two industries can otherwise lead to significant rise in emissions

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
The light and chemicals industries need to be made more energy efficient--Photo by Rodolfo Clix from Pexels

The Make In India programme was launched in 2014 to attract foreign direct investment (FD) and increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP to 25% by 2022. 

To mitigate the emission-risk, the agency recommended stringent and wide-ranging energy-efficiency policies, and linking these policies to the Make in India programme and its benefits. 

By promoting energy and material efficiencies, the country can reduce associated energy demand by 10% and direct CO2 emissions by 20%, the report stated. While developing countries need to improve the quality of life of their citizens, whose per capita income will continue to increase through 2030, they will have to strike a balance between this need and a higher energy demand. That’s where the efficiency of energy utilisation and the materials used can help. 

According to the IEA report, the country’s current policies can do better to improve these efficiencies. “Current and announced policies would only lead to annual (energy) efficiency improvements of 2%, but pushing efficiency towards its full economic potential... could increase the rate of improvement to 3%,” the IEA report said. 

“Further to energy efficiency, materials efficiency can play an important role in tempering growth. Improving plastics recycling rates reduces energy demand for chemicals by 4%,” it added.
Tags: #energy #energy efficiency #Green Energy #IEA #Make in India
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:55 pm

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

