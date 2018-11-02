App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Major slippages controlled, expect good recoveries going forward: Dhanlaxmi Bank

“Last quarter we had fresh slippage of nearly Rs 80 crore which has come down significantly," T Latha, CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank, said.

T Latha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhanlaxmi Bank, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the second-quarter earnings and growth outlook.

"Our total slippages in this quarter were less than Rs 20 crore and only two accounts of Rs 1 crore and above slipped," Latha said on October 31.

“We sold some of our treasury investments which were not yielding good results for us and that’s the reason why we had to book it to our loss and that’s is why the operating profit has come down but there is an increase in our net profit by 100 percent year-on-year,” she added.

On the margins front, she said, “Net interest margin for the quarter ended June was 2.74 percent and now it is 2.84 percent.”

Talking about the guidance, Latha said, “Last quarter we had fresh slippage of nearly Rs 80 crore which has come down significantly. The major slippages have been highly controlled and going forward we should be having good recoveries for which we are already on job.”

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 05:25 pm

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world's tallest structures

