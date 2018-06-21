Major ports' cargo traffic share hits 58%: Report

The share of country's cargo traffic handled by top 12 major ports is on increase and has reached 58 percent in 2017-18, a government report said on Thursday.

On the contrary, traffic handled by about 200 minor ports, either on the control of the state governments or private players, has been on the decline from 2014-15.

Earlier, a parliamentary panel expressed concern over minor ports eating into the share of major ports.

"The share of major ports in traffic handled, which declined continuously up to 2014-15, is increasing since then. The share of major ports in traffic handled was 55 per cent in 2014-15 and increased to 58 percent in 2017-18," the Ministry of Shipping aid in a report today.

The report said the market share of major ports, which was 61 percent in 2010-11, declined to 55 percent in 2014-15 but on the back of initiatives by the government has been on rise.

The market share of major ports was recorded at 57 percent in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and reached 58 percent at the end of the last fiscal, it said.

On the contrary the share of the minor ports which was at 45 percent in 2014-15 has decreased to 42 percent in 2017-18, it said.

India has 12 major ports, namely Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

The report also said that the cargo traffic handled by major ports reached to 679.47 million tonnes (MT) in 2017-18 from 606.37 MT.

"Two major ports (out of 12) handled more than 100 MT of cargo in FY 2017-18. For the first time a major port in India, Deendayal Port (Kandla) crossed 100 MT of traffic in 2016-17. Paradip Port has become the second major port to cross the figure of 100 MT of traffic during 2017-18," the report said.

As many as 39 projects entailing investment of Rs 20,535 crore are under implementation to augment the capacity of 12 major ports.

These projects are part of 112 port capacity expansion projects, involving total investment of Rs 69,636 crore, that have been planned to increase port capacity to 3,500 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to cater to the projected traffic of 2,500 MTPA by 2025.

Buoyed by pick up in demand, cargo traffic at these ports rose by 4.77 per cent to 679.35 million tonnes (MT) during 2017-18 compared to 648.47 MT during 2016-17. The 12 major ports have capacity of about 1,400 MT at present.

In addition to the port master plans, the government has also announced setting up six new ports at Vadhavan (Maharashtra), Enayam (Tamil Nadu), Tajpur (West Bengal), Paradip Outer Harbour (Odisha), Sirkazhi (Tamil Nadu) and Belekeri (Karnataka).