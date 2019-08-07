Major oil sector reform on anvil, govt may ease norms to boost fuel retailing

The government is considering opening the fuel retailing segment to foreign oil companies and supermarket chains, The Economic Times reports.

The Oil Ministry has already prepared a Cabinet proposal to eliminate minimum investment condition for a fuel marketing licence, it stated.

Energy giants Saudi Aramco, France’s Total and Singapore-based Trafigura are said to be some of the major beneficiaries of the relaxed norms.

The proposed reforms could also enable supermarket chains to set up fuel pumps.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this story.

India’s fuel market is rapidly expanding. Demand for petrol, diesel and jet fuel has grown by eight percent, three percent and nine percent, respectively, in FY19.

A panel to evaluate guidelines on transport fuel marketing licence was established in March. The panel suggested imposing strict timelines for setting up petrol pumps and penalties for not meeting the rollout plan.

The panel also recommended scrapping of the Rs 2,000 crore minimum investment in exploration and production, refining, pipelines or terminals in India to obtain a licence, sources told the publication.

Saudi Aramco recently wrote to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas expressing its interest in fuel retailing in India, the report said. The company has not yet submitted a formal application to the ministry.