Let's take a look at the major changes in banking regulations that took place in 2019
With focus on digitization, be it money transfers or lodging a complaint against a bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought about a number of changes in 2019 that made life easier for customers. Let's take a look at the major changes in banking regulations that took place in 2019.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 08:01 am