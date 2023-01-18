 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups from Himachal plant flagged for adulteration

Jan 18, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

According to the monthly CDSCO alert for December, the cough syrup samples pertain to five different batches manufactured in August 2021 (Representative Image)

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged five cough syrup samples manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh after being found as ‘not of standard quality’.

These Cough Syrup for throat and chest coughs, are not the ones that had recently landed the company in trouble, after Gambia linked the death of 66 children there to company’s syrups. The cough syrups linked to the Gambia incident were manufactured at the company’s Sonipat plant in Haryana.

The founders of Maiden Pharma confirmed that they had another manufacturing unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

In the latest incident, the samples were drawn from that unit by the Drugs Control Department and tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kolkata. They were declared as not of standard quality on account of lack of assay of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, Codeine Phosphate, Sodium Citrate and Menthol.

According to the monthly CDSCO alert for December, the cough syrup samples pertain to five different batches — LOCG21-85, LOCG21-94, LOCG21-95, LOCG21-84 and LOCG21-96 — manufactured in August 2021.

“We have a plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, but the four cough syrups mentioned by the WHO last year in the medical alert were manufactured only in the Sonipat unit in Haryana,” Vivek Goyal, director of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, told Moneycontrol.