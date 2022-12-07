Mahua Acharya resigns as MD, CEO of state-owned CESL

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has resigned from the top post.

"This is to convey notice of my resignation from the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CESL including the post of Head Convergence as was originally advertised. In line with contractual requirements, my last day will be 13th January, 2023," she said in the resignation letter to Vishal Kapoor, CEO of parent firm EESL.

Acharya further said she would also like to resign from the company's board as well and requested for appropriate resolution to be passed in this regard.

However, she did not elaborate on the reasons for her resignation in the letter dated November 28.

CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. It is a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) -- a joint venture of public sector companies under Ministry of Power.