App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra unveils new variant of tourer bike Mojo at Rs 1.49 lakh

"With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new-age bike enthusiast," Prakash Wakankar, chief executive officer, two-wheeler business, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoted as saying in a release today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Two Wheelers today rolled out Mojo UT 300, a new variant of its 300-cc premium sports tourer Mojo, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh.

It also announced an introductory benefit of Rs 10,000 for all the bookings this month.

"With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new-age bike enthusiast," Prakash Wakankar, chief executive officer, two-wheeler business, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoted as saying in a release today.

With the launch of this new variant, the Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India, the release added.

Mojo Xtreme Tourer (XT) 300 is the the other variant in the Mojo portfolio.

The new variant of the premium sports tourer has been designed for all terrains and is for the discerning new customer, it said.

Mojo UT 300 comes equipped with a 300-cc liquid-cooled engine, compact digital panel and carburettor fuel system, besides 17-inch tubeless tyres and a 21-litre fuel tank, the largest in its class, according to the company.

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra Two Wheelers

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC