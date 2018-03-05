Mahindra unveils new variant of tourer bike Mojo at Rs 1.49 lakh

Mahindra Two Wheelers today rolled out Mojo UT 300, a new variant of its 300-cc premium sports tourer Mojo, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh.

It also announced an introductory benefit of Rs 10,000 for all the bookings this month.

"With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new-age bike enthusiast," Prakash Wakankar, chief executive officer, two-wheeler business, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoted as saying in a release today.

With the launch of this new variant, the Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India, the release added.

Mojo Xtreme Tourer (XT) 300 is the the other variant in the Mojo portfolio.

The new variant of the premium sports tourer has been designed for all terrains and is for the discerning new customer, it said.

Mojo UT 300 comes equipped with a 300-cc liquid-cooled engine, compact digital panel and carburettor fuel system, besides 17-inch tubeless tyres and a 21-litre fuel tank, the largest in its class, according to the company.