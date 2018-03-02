App
Mar 01, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra tractor sales up 36% to 20,483 units in February

The company had sold 15,007 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. Domestic sales in February 2018 were at 19,280 units, as against 13,834 units during February 2017, up 39 per cent.

PTI
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today reported a 36 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 20,483 units in February.

The company had sold 15,007 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. Domestic sales in February 2018 were at 19,280 units, as against 13,834 units during February 2017, up 39 per cent.

"With the announcement of record horticulture production and increased Union budget allocations to rural and agriculture sector, we expect the growth momentum to continue in the coming months," M&M President-Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said. Exports during the month grew 3 per cent to 1,203 units compared to 1,173 units in the year ago period.

