Mahindra tractor sales up 36% to 20,483 units in February

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today reported a 36 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 20,483 units in February.

The company had sold 15,007 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. Domestic sales in February 2018 were at 19,280 units, as against 13,834 units during February 2017, up 39 per cent.