Mahindra tractor sales up 22% in June

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) today reported 22 percent rise in total tractor sales to 40,529 units in June. It had sold 33,093 units in June last year.

Domestic sales were at 39,277 units as against 31,660 units in the same month a year ago, up 24 percent, M&M said in a BSE filing.

Exports in the last month stood at 1,252 units as against 1,433 units in the year-ago period, down 13 per cent, it said.

M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar said: "With the healthy spread of the monsoon across the country, we are hopeful of a good agricultural output, leading to improved market sentiment".