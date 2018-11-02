App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra tractor sales up 17% at 47,376 units in October

In the domestic market, tractor sales stood at 46,312 units as compared to 39,516 units in October 2017, a growth of 17 per cent, the company said in a statement.

PTI
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday reported 17 percent rise in tractor sales at 47,376 units in October as against 40,562 units in the same month last year.

Exports were up 2 per cent at 1,064 units as against 1,046 units in the year-ago period, it added.

M&M President- Farm Equipment sector Rajesh Jejurikar said demand gained momentum with the onset of the festival season.

"All our plants operated at full capacity, to help us meet the festive demand," he added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 02:06 pm

