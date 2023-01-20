Mahindra to auction XUV400 exclusive edition, proceeds to go to charity

Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra has announced that the automaker will auction an exclusive edition XUV400, with proceeds going to a charity.

The exclusive edition of the XUV400 was unveiled in November 2022.

Registrations for the auction are open. Bidding will begin at 11 am on January 26 and end at 11.59 pm on January 31.

The auction winner can donate the amount to the winners of Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022. They can also donate to a not-for-profit organisation of their choice, the release said.

The winning bid will be matched by Mahindra and the amount distributed among the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards or to the not-for-profit organisation picked by the winner.

The car features intricately detailed and tailor-made design elements that were created by a collaboration between award-winning designer Rimzim Dadu and Mahindra's Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose, the release said.

The one-of-its-kind car will be handed over on February 10, 2023 at an Exclusive Mahindra Event during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad.