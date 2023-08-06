Mahindra Thar.e unveiling on August 15; teaser builds suspense

Screengrab - Image source: @@Mahindra_Auto/Twitter)

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the electric version of its Thar offroader SUV in South Africa's Cape Town on August 15. A teaser of the Thar.e was posted on Twitter by the company ahead of the global premiere.

M&M has not revealed any specific details about the car. Although the brief video teaser maintains a degree of mystery, it does offer a sneak peek into what can be expected from the electric Thar, building anticipation.

Mahindra Automotive sharing the teaser video wrote on twitter, "A legend reborn, with an electric vision. Welcome to the future."



Just ahead of the Auto Expo 2023, the automobile major introduced a new range of its popular offroader Thar, at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh on Jaunary 9 this year.

The new range of the Thar is available in two RWD variants and comes with enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants,.

The diesel-powered options in the RWD variant comes with a new D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission.

The petrol variant is the mStallion 150 TGDi engine with 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission, it said.