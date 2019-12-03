App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra South Africa wins top accolades for fuel efficiency

Mahindra's KUV100 NXT K6 took top honours in the A1 class, the category for smaller vehicles which have become very popular in South Africa due to consistently rising fuel prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra South Africa has won several accolades in the annual 'Fuel Economy Tour' hosted by motor financier WesBank.

Mahindra's KUV100 NXT K6 took top honours in the A1 class, the category for smaller vehicles which have become very popular in South Africa due to consistently rising fuel prices.

With its 1.2 diesel engine, the KUV100 NXT used the least fuel in its class and it delivered an average fuel consumption figure of only 5.2249 litres per 100 km, which was a winning margin of 14 per cent over its closest competitor.

Close

This category win for the KUV100 NXT adds to the compact crossover's impressive budget-saving credentials, which included first prize in the recent 2019 AA Kinsey Report.

related news

The report found that the KUV100 NXT was the most affordable vehicle to service and repair in its class and one of the most affordable vehicles in the country overall.

"The KUV100 NXT has once again proven that it is a true budget-friendly champion. From its affordable purchase price, its long list of standard features and safety equipment, its low daily running costs, and now its fuel consumption, it is the ideal car for South Africans on the hunt for a cost-effective compact crossover that is still loaded with features," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

Two other Mahindra vehicles also performed well in the Fuel Run.

The Mahindra XUV300 1.2T completed the challenge with a course average of only 6.4210 litres, taking second spot in its class.

The XUV300 W6 1.5 turbo diesel, which was entered in the highly contested B1 category for turbo diesel compact crossovers finished the 2,500 km test course with an average fuel consumption of 5.2030 litres/100 km to take third spot in this category.

Overall, Mahindra won third spot among all manufacturers for fuel efficiency in their range of vehicles entered in the Fuel Run.

"This triple accolade has further enhanced Mahindra's status as one of South Africa's fastest growing brands in 2019, despite a general slowdown in vehicle sales," Gupta said, adding that this was helped in no small part by industry endorsements from reputed experts, such as Malcolm Kinsey, the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists, the National Automobile Dealers' Association (NADA) and now the WesBank Fuel Economy Tour.

The company also celebrated the first year of operation of its assembly facility in Durban and inaugurated its new Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng, where models such as the newly introduced #DARE will be prepared.

Mahindra South Africa is a fully-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra of India, which was established in 1945.

Mahindra SA is celebrating its 15th year of operations in South Africa. The company has also expanded into other sub-Saharan countries, currently exporting vehicles to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland and Namibia, besides having presence in Swaziland and Lesotho.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #fuel #KUV100 NXT #Mahindra South Africa

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.