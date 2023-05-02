 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra sales up 36% to 62,294 units in April

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The company's total dispatches to dealers stood at 45,640 units in April 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 36 per cent to 62,294 units in April.

The company's passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market rose by 54 per cent to 34,698 units last month against 22,526 in April last year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 25,783 units last month, compared to 20,411 units in the year-ago period.