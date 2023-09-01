English
    Mahindra sales rise 19% to 70,350 units in August

    PTI
    September 01, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST
    The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 25 percent YoY to 37,270 units in August 2023

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said its total automotive wholesales increased by 19 percent to 70,350 units in August.

    The company's total dispatches to dealers stood at 59,049 units in August 2022.

    The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 25 percent to 37,270 units last month as against 29,852 units in April last year, the auto major said in a statement.

    "We clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 (units) in a month with a growth of 26 percent...While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scale up," M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

    The company reported a 17 per cent year-on-year decline in exports at 2,423 units in August.

    first published: Sep 1, 2023 07:37 pm

