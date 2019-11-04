Mahindra recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension part

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on November 4 said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component.

The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that was manufactured till May 19, 2019.

"This is in keeping with the company's customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a regulatory filing.