App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension part

The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that were manufactured till May 19, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on November 4 said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component.

The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that was manufactured till May 19, 2019.

"This is in keeping with the company's customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Close
The company, however, did not share the number of the recalled units.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #automobiles #Business #India #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mahindra XUV300

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.