English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mahindra reaffirms faith in South African market with new facility

"Mahindra has been recognised as the fastest growing volume brand for two of the last three years as we welcomed a record number of new owners to the fold," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

PTI
April 09, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST
Mahindra

Mahindra

Mahindra South Africa has reaffirmed its faith in the South African market by opening a new national parts warehouse that is a third larger than its old facility.

"Mahindra has been recognised as the fastest growing volume brand for two of the last three years as we welcomed a record number of new owners to the fold," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

"This growth in our vehicle sales and the rapid increase in franchised dealers have necessitated the larger warehouse," Gupta added.

Besides being significantly larger than its predecessor, the new warehouse is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that tracks all parts in real time.

"The new warehouse has been designed to significantly speed up our order filling and dispatch process. As all parts are tracked and dispatched electronically, we are able to fill orders much faster than before and ship them within hours of receipt," said Gupta.

Close

The new Mahindra warehouse is situated at the convergence of the three major highways serving South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng province, further easing the delivery of orders.

Although the new warehouse was officially opened on Thursday by the Mahindra team, it has been in trial operation since November 2020.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Mahindra #South Africa
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.