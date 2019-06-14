App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra picks up over 11% stake in Swiss firm for CHF 4.3 mn

The company's strategic association with Gamaya will enable it to develop and deploy next-generation farming capabilities such as precision agriculture and digital farming technologies, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) June 14 said its Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has picked up 11.25 per cent stake in Switzerland-based agri-technology firm Gamaya SA for CHF 4.3 million (over Rs 30 crore). The investment will be through subscription to 300 common shares and 30,469 series B preferred shares of Gamaya SA, M&M said in a statement.

"With agriculture increasingly becoming technology-intensive, we at Mahindra are investing in future ready technologies to provide complete solutions to the global farming community," M&M FES President Rajesh Jejurikar said.

The company's strategic association with Gamaya will enable it to develop and deploy next-generation farming capabilities such as precision agriculture and digital farming technologies, he added.

Close

Gamaya co-founder and CEO Yosef Akhtman said the association with Mahindra would help Gamaya bring the benefits of advanced technology, including hyperspectral imaging and machine learning, to both industrial farmers and small holders around the world.

related news

Incorporated in the year 2015, Gamaya is focused on providing crop-specific technology solutions for agriculture.

It has advanced capabilities in hyperspectral imagery analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning which captures and interprets imagery to give farmers information about the state of their fields and crops.

The company operates in Brazil and has several ongoing development activities in India, Ukraine and a few other countries.

M&M shares Friday ended 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 635.55 on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Gamaya SA #Mahindra & Mahindra #Market news

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.